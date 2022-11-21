HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Presbyterian Blue Hose face…

Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Bucknell Bison on 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian comes into the matchup with Bucknell as losers of three straight games.

Presbyterian finished 7-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.0% from deep last season.

Bucknell went 5-13 in Patriot action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 4.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up