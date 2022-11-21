Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Bucknell Bison on 3-game losing streak

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3) Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -3.5;…

Bucknell Bison (2-2) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-3)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian comes into the matchup with Bucknell as losers of three straight games.

Presbyterian finished 7-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.0% from deep last season.

Bucknell went 5-13 in Patriot action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 4.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.