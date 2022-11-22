Pittsburgh hosts Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-3) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Pittsburgh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Grant Singleton scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-89 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Panthers have gone 2-1 at home. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by John Hugley averaging 3.0.

The Knights have gone 0-2 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC shooting 34.4% from deep. Brandon Upshaw leads the Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Singleton is averaging 15.7 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

