Oregon State hosts Tulsa in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers begin the season at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Oregon State finished 3-13 at home a season ago while going 3-28 overall. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

Tulsa went 11-20 overall with a 1-10 record on the road last season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

