ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Oklahoma hosts UNC Wilmington…

Oklahoma hosts UNC Wilmington after Hill’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Jalen Hill scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 66-58 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Oklahoma went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 10.6 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up