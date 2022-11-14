Oklahoma hosts UNC Wilmington after Hill’s 22-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the UNC…

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Jalen Hill scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 66-58 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Oklahoma went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 10.6 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

