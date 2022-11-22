Northwestern Wildcats face the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (2-2) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-0) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -4; over/under is…

Liberty Flames (2-2) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -4; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Liberty Flames in Cancun, Mexico.

Northwestern finished 15-16 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats shot 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Flames averaged 14.7 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

