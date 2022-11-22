Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Northwestern Wildcats face the Liberty Flames

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Liberty Flames (2-2) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -4; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Liberty Flames in Cancun, Mexico.

Northwestern finished 15-16 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats shot 42.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Liberty went 22-11 overall with a 10-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Flames averaged 14.7 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

