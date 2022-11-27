Northwestern State Demons square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) vs. Northwestern State Demons (4-2) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) vs. Northwestern State Demons (4-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas.

The Demons have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Northwestern State is seventh in the Southland in rebounding with 30.0 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 6.0 boards.

The Wildcats have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Haney is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern State.

Zion Harmon is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 11.3 points for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.