Northern Illinois visits Northwestern following Coit’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Northwestern Wildcats after David Coit’s 31-point game in Northern Illinois’ 83-77 loss to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars.

Northwestern went 15-16 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Illinois went 6-14 in MAC games and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Huskies gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

