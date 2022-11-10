Northern Illinois visits Northwestern following Coit’s 31-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the…

Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Northwestern Wildcats after David Coit’s 31-point game in Northern Illinois’ 83-77 loss to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars.

Northwestern went 15-16 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Illinois went 6-14 in MAC games and 6-11 on the road a season ago. The Huskies gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

