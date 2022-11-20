North Florida visits Duquesne following Grant’s 24-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the North Florida…

North Florida Ospreys (1-2) at Duquesne Dukes (3-1)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Dae Dae Grant scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 85-80 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

Duquesne finished 6-24 overall with a 3-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dukes averaged 10.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

North Florida went 7-9 in ASUN action and 4-15 on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.