HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota hosts Montana…

North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State’s 106-64 win against the Warner Pacific Knights.

North Dakota went 6-25 overall with a 4-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.

Montana State finished 27-8 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up