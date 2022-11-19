HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears.

UCLA went 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Baylor went 14-4 in Big 12 games and 8-3 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

