No. 8 UCLA Bruins face the No. 5 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 UCLA Bruins square off against the No. 5 Baylor Bears.

UCLA went 14-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Bruins gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.

Baylor went 14-4 in Big 12 games and 8-3 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

