No. 4 Kentucky faces Duquesne after Reeves’ 22-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky hosts the Duquesne Dukes after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 95-63 win against the Howard Bison.

Kentucky went 26-8 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Wildcats averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Duquesne finished 1-16 in A-10 action and 1-10 on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 10.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

