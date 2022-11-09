ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
No. 12 Texas Longhorns to play the Houston Baptist Huskies Thursday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Baptist Huskies (0-1) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the Houston Baptist Huskies.

Texas finished 16-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Houston Baptist went 11-18 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

