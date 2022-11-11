Niagara Purple Eagles set to play the Bucknell Bison Saturday

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Bucknell Bison (1-0) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Bucknell Bison (1-0)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Bucknell went 9-23 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 23.7 from deep.

Niagara went 9-11 in MAAC play and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

