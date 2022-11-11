ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Niagara Purple Eagles set to play the Bucknell Bison Saturday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Bucknell Bison (1-0)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Bucknell went 9-23 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 23.7 from deep.

Niagara went 9-11 in MAAC play and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Purple Eagles averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

