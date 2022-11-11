ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Mushila sends Texas A&M-Corpus…

Mushila sends Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past UTSA 75-55

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 75-55 win over UTSA on Friday night.

Mushila also contributed 16 rebounds for the Islanders (1-1). Trey Tennyson shot 8 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Tyrese Nickelson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

DJ Richards led the Roadrunners (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. UTSA also got nine points from Jacob Germany. Japhet Medor also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Texas A&M-CC hosts Trinity (TX) while UTSA hosts Saint Mary’s (TX).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up