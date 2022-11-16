Murray State visits No. 24 Texas A&M after Taylor’s 21-point game

Murray State Racers (1-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Murray State Racers (1-1) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M takes on the Murray State Racers after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 77-58 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Texas A&M went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 27-13 overall. The Aggies averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Murray State went 11-1 on the road and 31-3 overall last season. The Racers averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

