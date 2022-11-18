Missouri State Bears welcome the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) at Missouri State Bears (1-1) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) at Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Missouri State went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Bears averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

Middle Tennessee went 13-5 in C-USA action and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Blue Raiders averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

