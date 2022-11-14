ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Maring sends Houston Baptist…

Maring sends Houston Baptist past Champion Christian 119-97

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Bonke Maring scored 27 points as Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 119-97 on Monday night.

Maring also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-2). Maks Klanjscek added 21 points while shooting 8 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Deshon Proctor finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Ariyon Williams led the Tigers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, six assists and four steals. Braylon Hawkins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Champion Christian. Xavier Hall also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Houston Baptist takes on Western Michigan at home on Friday, and Champion Christian visits Southern on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up