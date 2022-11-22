Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Louisville faces No. 21 Texas Tech in Lahaina, Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) vs. Louisville Cardinals (0-4)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals square off against the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Louisville went 13-19 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Texas Tech finished 27-10 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Red Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

