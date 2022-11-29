LIU hosts Soriano and Saint John’s (NY)

Long Island Sharks (1-4) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (7-0) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (1-4) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (7-0)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -29; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) faces the Long Island Sharks after Joel Soriano scored 21 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 78-70 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 5-0 at home. Saint John’s (NY) scores 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Sharks have gone 0-2 away from home. LIU is second in the NEC shooting 35.1% from deep. Tre Wood leads the Sharks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 15.1 points and 12.7 rebounds while shooting 60.3% for Saint John’s (NY).

Marko Maletic is averaging 15.8 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 9.6 points for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

