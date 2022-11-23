Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers play in George Town, Cayman Islands

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

LSU Tigers (5-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats face the LSU Tigers in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Wildcats have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Tigers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. LSU is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18 points and 6.4 rebounds. Markquis Nowell is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.8 points for Kansas State.

Adam Miller averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. K.J. Williams is averaging 17.4 points, seven rebounds and two steals for LSU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

