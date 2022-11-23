Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Jimerson’s 16 lead Saint Louis over Paul Quinn 96-53

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 11:47 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points as Saint Louis beat Paul Quinn 96-53 on Wednesday night.

Jimerson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (5-1). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Sincere Parker shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Trevoin Shaw, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Norris Williams added nine points and three steals for Paul Quinn.

Saint Louis led 50-30 at the half then outscored Paul Quinn by 23 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

