Jarrard’s 11 lead IUPUI past Franklin 59-45

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:12 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI’s 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday.

Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points.

Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight points and two steals. Lynn King added six points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Franklin.

IUPUI visits Denver in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

