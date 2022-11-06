Iowa Hawkeyes begin season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -24.5; over/under is 153…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -24.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the season opener.

Iowa finished 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

