Hampton squares off against North Alabama in Santa Barbara, California

North Alabama Lions (3-1) vs. Hampton Pirates (1-3)

Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates square off against the North Alabama Lions in Santa Barbara, California.

Hampton went 9-19 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free throw line and 16.8 from 3-point range.

North Alabama went 9-21 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Lions averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

