Grambling Tigers begin season at home against the University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers

University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers
Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers begin the season at home against the University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers.
Grambling went 12-20 overall last season while going – at home. The Tigers averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 15.3 from 3-point range.
University of North Texas at Dallas did not play last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
