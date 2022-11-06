ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Grambling Tigers begin season at home against the University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers at Grambling Tigers

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers begin the season at home against the University of North Texas at Dallas Trailblazers.

Grambling went 12-20 overall last season while going – at home. The Tigers averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 15.3 from 3-point range.

University of North Texas at Dallas did not play last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

