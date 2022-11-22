Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Eastern Michigan Eagles and…

Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Eastern Michigan finished 10-21 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up