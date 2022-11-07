ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » East Carolina Pirates open…

East Carolina Pirates open season at home against the Mercer Bears

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mercer Bears at East Carolina Pirates

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates host the Mercer Bears in the season opener.

East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates shot 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer finished 8-10 in SoCon play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up