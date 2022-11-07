East Carolina Pirates open season at home against the Mercer Bears

Mercer Bears at East Carolina Pirates
Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The East Carolina Pirates host the Mercer Bears in the season opener.
East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates shot 40.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Mercer finished 8-10 in SoCon play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.