Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Dartmouth takes down UTSA…

Dartmouth takes down UTSA 78-77 in OT

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 11:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ryan Cornish had 21 points in Dartmouth’s 78-77 overtime victory against UTSA on Sunday night at the San Antonio Shootout.

Cornish added nine rebounds for the Big Green (2-4). Demilade Adelekun added 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Jackson Munro shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Roadrunners (4-3) were led by Jacob Germany, who posted 27 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 13 points and seven rebounds from DJ Richards. Eric Czumbel also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up