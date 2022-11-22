Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
BYU Cougars and the USC Trojans meet

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

USC Trojans (3-1) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars will take on the USC Trojans at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

BYU went 24-11 overall with a 15-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.3% from deep last season.

USC went 26-8 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

