Butler plays No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs play the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas.

Butler finished 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Tennessee finished 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 16.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

