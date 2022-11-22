Butler plays No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)
Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs play the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas.
Butler finished 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.
Tennessee finished 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 16.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
