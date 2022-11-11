ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Brown scores 25 as…

Brown scores 25 as New Hampshire downs Fairfield 83-71

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kyree Brown had 25 points in New Hampshire’s 83-71 win against Fairfield on Friday.

Brown shot 8 for 10 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-0). Nazim Derry scored 17 points, going 4 for 6 from distance, and Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 15 points.

Caleb Fields led the Stags (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Fairfield also got 13 points from James Johns.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. New Hampshire visits Fordham and Fairfield travels to play Xavier.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up