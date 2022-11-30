Born leads Northern Iowa against Bradley after 30-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3) at Bradley Braves (4-3) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -5; over/under…

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3) at Bradley Braves (4-3)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Bradley Braves after Bowen Born scored 30 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-76 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Braves have gone 4-0 in home games. Bradley ranks second in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. Northern Iowa ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Braves and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks. Duke Deen is shooting 36.9% and averaging 9.4 points for Bradley.

Born is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.2 points. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Northern Iowa.

