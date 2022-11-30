Battle and Temple host La Salle

Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -6; over/under…

Temple Owls (3-4) at La Salle Explorers (3-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the La Salle Explorers after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple’s 73-61 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Explorers are 3-0 on their home court. La Salle gives up 69.3 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Owls play their first true road game after going 3-4 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Temple averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 15.3 points. Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.3 points for La Salle.

Battle is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 16.7 points for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

