Appalachian State plays Campbell, seeks 4th straight win

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-0)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Campbell.

Appalachian State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Mountaineers shot 41.8% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Campbell finished 16-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 66.2 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

