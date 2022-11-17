RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Appalachian State plays Campbell, seeks 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-0)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Campbell.

Appalachian State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Mountaineers shot 41.8% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Campbell finished 16-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 66.2 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

