Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Austin Peay Governors square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

Austin Peay Governors (2-2) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes face the Austin Peay Governors in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall with a 4-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Austin Peay went 12-17 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Governors averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

