Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » College Basketball » Albany (NY) Great Danes…

Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Austin Peay Governors square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (2-2) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes face the Austin Peay Governors in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall with a 4-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Austin Peay went 12-17 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Governors averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up