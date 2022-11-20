Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -20.5; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -20.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets face Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh finished 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 5.4 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama State went 8-10 in SWAC action and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.