Akot’s 14 help Western Kentucky down Illinois State 78-66

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 3:07 PM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Emmanuel Akot had 14 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-66 win over Illinois State on Tuesday.

Akot was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Hilltoppers (4-1). Fallou Diagne scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Luke Frampton recorded 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Seneca Knight finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Redbirds (2-4). Darius Burford added 16 points and Colton Sandage finished with nine points.

Western Kentucky carried a three-point lead into halftime, as Jordan Rawls led the way with eight points. Western Kentucky outscored Illinois State by nine points over the final half, while Akot led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

