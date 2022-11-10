Air Force hosts Delaware following Davis’ 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays the Air Force Falcons after Jyare Davis scored 20 points in Delaware’s 78-54 victory over the Wilmington (DE) Wildcats.

Air Force went 11-18 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Falcons shot 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware finished 8-5 on the road and 22-13 overall a season ago. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

