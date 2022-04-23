RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
UConn adds transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal from Fairfield

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 2:01 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Sénéchal , the player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference , is transferring from Fairfield to UConn, the Huskies announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 forward, who is scheduled to graduate this spring from Fairfield with a degree in marketing, will have one year of eligibility left.

The native of Grenoble, France averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in four seasons at Fairfield, finishing with 1,598 career points and 470 boards. As a senior this past season, Lopez Sénéchal averaged 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.

“We’re excited to have Lou join our program,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “She comes to us with a lot of experience and she’s a smart, tough, hard-working player. Lou is a great scorer and we’re looking forward to her getting to work in June.”

UConn will return eight players from a team that finished 30-6 this past season and made it to a record 14th straight Final Four before losing in the national championship game to South Carolina.

The Huskies also are adding another top recruiting class with McDonald’s All-Americans Isuneh Brady and Ayanna Patterson set to join the program. Brady is a 6-3 post player from San Diego and Patterson is a 6-2 wing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

