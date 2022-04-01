NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 1, 2022, 4:34 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.