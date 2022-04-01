RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky…

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up