Williams, Walton lead Wake Forest over VCU 80-74 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 7:50 PM

Alondes Williams scored 19 points as Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for the Demon Deacons (25-9). Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10). Jayden Nunn added 18 points. Jalen DeLoach had eight rebounds.

