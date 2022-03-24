RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Key things to know | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | Ukraine president pleads for worldwide support | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Villanova and Michigan meet in the Sweet 16

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 3:02 AM

Michigan Wolverines (19-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Villanova Wildcats (28-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:29 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wildcats’ record in Big East play is 16-4. Villanova has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.2 assists per game led by DeVante Jones averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

