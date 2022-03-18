RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
Purdue takes on Yale in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Yale Bulldogs (19-11, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -16.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Boilermakers are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in Ivy League play. Yale averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Azar Swain is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

