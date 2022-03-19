Providence and Richmond play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Richmond Spiders (24-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Providence Friars (26-5, 14-3 Big East) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Richmond Spiders (24-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Providence Friars (26-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars and Richmond Spiders meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Friars have gone 14-3 against Big East teams. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Horchler averaging 6.7.

The Spiders are 10-8 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Watson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Burton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

