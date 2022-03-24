RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden promises new Ukraine aid | Md. teacher helps family that fled Ukraine | Hopes of returning wane | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Maryland hires Skinn as assistant for Willard’s staff

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:55 PM

Maryland hired Tony Skinn as an assistant for new basketball coach Kevin Willard’s staff.

The school announced the move Thursday.

Skinn spent this past season at Ohio State after working with Willard at Seton Hall prior to that. Skinn has also been an assistant at Louisiana Tech.

A native of Takoma Park, Maryland, Skinn played at George Mason. He was on the team that went to the Final Four in 2006.

Skinn played professionally in Europe and was a member of the Nigerian national team at the 2012 London Olympics.

