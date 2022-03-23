RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Gonzaga meets Arkansas in…

Gonzaga meets Arkansas in Sweet 16 matchup

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 13-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -9.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up