Gonzaga meets Arkansas in Sweet 16 matchup

Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 13-1 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3, 13-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -9.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.