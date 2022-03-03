CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Carter helps Navy oust American U 71-64 in Patriot tourney

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:47 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 21 points as Navy topped American 71-64 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Daniel Deaver pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (20-10). Greg Summers added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Johnny O’Neil had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-22). Matt Rogers added 12 points, while Colin Smalls scored 11.

