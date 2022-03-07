RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Anderson scores 17, Delaware beats Towson 69-56 in CAA

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 9:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Anderson registered 17 points as Delaware beat Towson 69-56 in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Monday night.

Anderson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jyare Davis had 14 points and eight rebounds for Delaware (21-12). Dylan Painter added 12 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points.

Charles Thompson had 13 points for the Tigers (25-8). Jason Gibson added 12 points. Cam Holden had 11 points and seven rebounds.

