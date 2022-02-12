OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Quinn scores 22 to lift Lafayette past Lehigh 73-69

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:41 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Neal Quinn matched his career high with 22 points as Lafayette narrowly beat Lehigh 73-69 on Saturday.

Tyrone Perry had 19 points for Lafayette (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League), including three free throws in the last 10 seconds. Leo O’Boyle added 17 points. CJ Fulton had five steals.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (9-17, 7-7). Jake Betlow added 15 points. Nic Lynch had 12 points.

