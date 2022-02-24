Indiana ends five-game losing streak with 74-64 win

Xavier Johnson scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half when Indiana pulled away from Maryland to win 74-64 on Thursday night and end a five-game losing streak.

Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_22348 Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) flies toward the basket to score with a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_38909 Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) shoots while defended by Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_32146 Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) drives with the ball into the defense of Indiana guard Anthony Leal (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_66459 Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) saves the team from a back-court violation by keeping the ball from crossing back across midcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_79668 Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_83660 Maryland forward Julian Reese scores with a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_96791 Indiana guard Anthony Leal (3) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_93671 Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts to action on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_46003 Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) and forward Qudus Wahab (33) attempt to block a shot by Indiana guard Tamar Bates (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_88008 Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) reacts after his team's defense forced a shot-clock violation against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_68235 Maryland head coach Danny Manning, tight, reacts to a call by an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_21034 Maryland guard Fatts Russell (4) drives under the basket to shoot while being defended by Indiana forward Race Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler Maryland_Indiana_Basketball_64917 Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Maryland forward Qudus Wahab (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Race Thompson added 19 points, 12 in the second half, and had a game-high nine rebounds. Johnson had six assists. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points, eight shy of his average, for the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten), who some considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team coming into the game.

Fatts Russell scored 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-point tries, Hakim Hart added 14 points and Donta Scott 10 for the Terrapins (13-15, 5-12), who had a two-game win streak snapped.

Except for a 30-all tie after Hart hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, Indiana led the entire way. Leading by three midway through the second half, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and seven minutes later the Hoosiers were ahead by 15 after a Jackson-Davis dunk. The lead remained in double figures.

Indiana shot 60% and held Maryland to 43%, though the Terrapins were 10 of 25 from the arc for 40%. The Hoosiers turned 16 Maryland turnovers into 22 points and dominated in the paint by 20.

Indiana was winless in February until Thursday’s win. Its winless streak began after the Hoosiers beat the Terrapins 68-55 at Maryland on Jan. 29.

On Sunday, Maryland is home against No. 22 Ohio State and Indiana is at Minnesota.

